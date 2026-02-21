Two alternative plans submitted for 40-home development near Newport - one with a doctor's surgery and one with more homes

Two alternative schemes have been submitted, depending on whether a doctor’s surgery is included at the site next to the Shropshire Union Canal near Wheaton Aston.

The two schemes, on the southeast side of Lapley Road, differ depending on whether a doctor’s surgery is included. Scheme one proposes 40 homes, a 65-bed care home and a doctor’s surgery. Scheme two would increase the number of homes to 45 homes but remove the surgery, while retaining the care home.

Scheme one includes a doctor's surgery. Image: Rural Solutions Ltd

Both schemes include 40 per cent affordable housing and four self-build plots. In both schemes access to the development would be via Lapley Road, with the existing access closed to improve visibility.

Scheme two would increase the number of houses to 45. Image: Rural Solutions Ltd

South Staffordshire Council currently has just 1.17 years of deliverable housing supply. Under national policy, this creates a presumption in favour of sustainable development unless harm clearly outweighs the benefits.

A recent housing market assessment states that in order to meet demand for specialist and care home accommodation by 2040 an additional 617 specialist homes for older people are needed for residents in South Staffordshire in just 14 years. The possibility of a doctor’s surgery has been included in one of the schemes due to comments made by the parish council.

The developer estimates that the scheme could inject £70 million into the local economy. They also estimate that it will take four years to complete and during that time would sustain 45 full-time jobs.

The planning document states: “The Government is seeking to significantly boost the supply of housing. This proposal would provide additional dwellings of a type for which there is a recognised need. These would be in an accessible location, on a small/medium site that could be delivered now.

“The proposed units would also provide economic benefits through construction and occupation and would support the retention and growth of local services and facilities. The social and economic benefits identified in this assessment cumulatively attract significant weight. There is also a clear need for the doctors surgery and for Extracare facilities. This would be met by the development, boosting social benefits.”

The application and all supporting documents can be viewed on South Staffordshire Council’s planning portal (reference number 26/00063/OUTM). The application is currently under consideration by planning officers.