The man, who is in his 40s, suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on the B5068 in Ellesmere between 12.40am and 1.50am on Saturday, January 24.

He had been walking on Elson Road from the Ellesmere Road towards Eastwick.

The victim who is now out of hospital and recovering at home, said: “This incident has completely turned my life upside down. I don’t remember much about what happened, but I do remember waking up in hospital terrified and in pain.

“I was treated for a bleed on the brain, a punctured lung, numerous fractured ribs, fractured bones in my neck and a number of bruises and scrapes. I’m still dealing with the impact every single day, both physically and emotionally, as well as financially as I have been unable to work.

“Someone out there knows what happened to me, and I’m asking please come forward. Whether you saw something, drove past, or have dashcam footage, even the smallest detail could help.

“I just want answers so I can understand how this happened and start to move forward with my life, and for someone to be held accountable for the consequences caused by their reckless driving.”

Were you walking from the Ellesmere Hotel towards Eastwick?

Investigators say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the victim walking from the Ellesmere Hotel towards Eastwick along the B5068 in the early hours, or who may have dashcam footage from that route.

West Mercia Police Officers are also appealing for information about any vehicles seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or any vehicle that may have sustained damage consistent with being involved in a collision.

Detective Constable Helen Cooper, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our investigation is still very much ongoing as we work to establish exactly what happened on Saturday 24 January and how the victim came to sustain such serious injuries.

“Officers continue to review all available CCTV available in an effort to identify any vehicles that may have been involved.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from around that route, to get in touch. Even a small detail could prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact DC Cooper by emailing helen.cooper@westmercia.police.uk.

Information can also be provided to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.

People are asked to quote incident reference 35i of 24 January when getting in touch.