Telford student told she'd never walk again set to tread catwalk as beauty queen

A law student from Shropshire who was told she would never walk again after being left paralysed for four years has defied the odds to strut the catwalk as a beauty queen finalist.

Elspeth Cadwallader, 19, was in a wheelchair from the age of 10 after a bout of tonsillitis left her with just 5 per cent of her body working.

The childhood common illness triggered a series of complex chronic illnesses, including myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), and she became unable to move the lower half of her body.

But the inspirational teenager overcame her extraordinary health challenges, taught herself how to walk again and will now tread the catwalk at the final of the Miss Progress UK beauty pageant this week.

Elspeth, of Telford, said: "I've been pretty unlucky really but it's down to bad genes and I've had to live with that. But I was determined to prove the doctors wrong when my family were told I was unlikely to walk again. When I was in a wheelchair, unable to do the most basic tasks for myself I never dreamed I would be entering beauty pageants or working towards a career in law. Now I'm determined to walk down that catwalk."

Elspeth was paralysed until the age of 14 after she first contracted tonsillitis and sinusitis which doctors thought was glandular fever. Despite being prescribed antibiotics, her condition rapidly deteriorated and following extensive medical tests, including lumbar punctures, she was diagnosed with ME, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. She also experienced extreme light sensitivity, migraines, muscular spasms and was unable to move the lower half of her body due to inflammation and swelling affecting her brain and spinal cord.

Elspeth was further diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), severe Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and fibromyalgia. However, she refused to let her multiple health complications stand in her way and fought back to beat the odds despite being told she would never walk again.

Elspeth said: "I had a combination of tonsillitis and sinusitis on four occasions and at first doctors thought I had glandular fever.

“It was obviously a fairly common illness but we know now that it can be a symptom and natural progression for people with ME. Antibiotics didn't really work and this then developed into ME as my immune system just began shutting down. I found myself tripping over a lot - and then one morning I woke up and I just couldn't feel my legs."

ME is a debilitating neurological disorder that affects the entire body and can cause excruciating pain and profound fatigue that makes even brief conversations exhausting.

She said: "And then I was paralysed from the ages of 10-14 and it was a really terrifying time of my life. My muscle wasted away and joints weakened. I've dislocated pretty much every bone in my body.

"My cognitive functions were impacted as was my heart pressure. At one point doctors said I was only five per cent functional. Only my vital organs were working properly.

"The doctors said I might never walk again. The best they could hope for was me being bedbound or housebound. It was a horrible time for me, and very frightening. I couldn't do the most basic of tasks and had to be bed-bathed. As someone entering their teenage years and not being at school with my friends, this was incredibly difficult.

“In late 2019, I slowly started to regain movement. Being able to sit myself up and move my head felt like a massive step in the right direction. But I remained positive and I was determined to get my legs working again. I've tried to retain a positive outlook throughout.

"I had an occupational therapist and throughout Covid we slowly worked on getting me on my feet using a walking frame. Throughout the whole process, I just kept telling myself 'I can do this'. It has been quite a battle and it was only six months ago I stopped using my frame or a walking stick. Now I'm determined to walk down that catwalk.

"I entered after seeing an advert online, I'd done a little bit of modelling before and I just thought 'why not?' I thought the worst they can do is say no, but the next thing I'm doing this interview and they are putting me through.

"It's my first ever pageant and I'm really excited. I just want to raise awareness as other people will be going through similar, I want them to feel accepted and seen and that's why I entered the competition to use it as a platform.

"I couldn't finish primary school or go to secondary school, I missed eight years of my education. But despite this I carried on studying at home. I didn't have any friends for about three years - it was just my mum and my brothers. But carrying on studying helped me, I think I would have been left with a lot of anxiety without it.

"Now I have to take things steady - one of my illnesses demands exercise while another says to avoid it, so it's a very fine line. I have physiotherapy and hydrotherapy. I still suffer from fatigue. If I do too much, my body doesn't like it, but I've come a long way since being unable to walk.

"It is a lifelong prognosis but I just want to prove to people anything is possible with a positive mindset. I still struggle with the repercussions of paralysis, but I’m finally well enough to study and spread awareness. My life goal is to raise awareness of these conditions, fund research and support others who are suffering.”

Despite ongoing symptoms, including the joint dislocations that require braces for support, Elspeth's incredible determination has seen her continue to defy the odds. In 2022, she returned to studying and achieved English Language and English Literature GCSEs, an English A-Level and a self-taught Maths qualification. She is now studying A-Level law and dreams of becoming a lawyer one day.

Now, as a finalist in Miss Progress UK, she hopes to secure the opportunity to represent the UK at Miss Progress International, which takes place in Italy between May 29-June 6.

The winner also secures a place in the next Miss England Final, while the two runners-up each earn a place in the next Miss England Semi Final.

Angie Beasley, director of Miss England Limited, who is running the Miss Progress UK heat for the first time, said: “Over the years I’ve met so many inspiring contestants who want to use their platform to highlight good causes, and Elspeth is certainly one of them. Her story of resilience and her determination to walk again is a true credit to her extraordinary willpower. She embodies strength, courage and the drive to overcome life’s toughest challenges. Progress is something she's definitely achieved."

The Miss Progress contest is being held in Leicester on Saturday (February 28).