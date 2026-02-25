Local cleaning firm helps dancers step into the new season with studio makeover

Bright & Beautiful, based on Park Street, offered a free deep clean of the ToriArts performing arts studio on Church Street, in order to help give them a fresh space to rehearse in for their upcoming events.

The performing arts students are looking forward to their performance of The Wizard of Oz at Theatre Severn, along with a trip to Disneyland Paris.

The collaboration came when Bright & Beautiful’s Managing Director Rebecca Everson decided she wanted to give back to the Wellington community.

“I grew up in Wellington and have raised my family, and now run my business here.

“When I took over the business two years ago, I saw how strong the community of small businesses was, and how strong we are when we work together, so I knew I wanted to kick off the year by supporting another small business.

Back row: Nikki Baugh, Rebecca Everson, Laurie Caton and Lisa Stevens. Front: Victoria Goodall and Libby Everson

“I reached out to Victoria from ToriArts as I have seen the impact she has had on people in Wellington, the joy her lessons bring, and the opportunities she gives performers.

“Me and my team went over to the studio to give her and her students a fresh space to prepare for all their exciting events this year and it was a joy to offer the deep clean to ensure a fresh start for all.”

ToriArts principal Victoria Goodall said: “It has been truly great teaming up with the Bright & Beautiful team.

“I’m not from Wellington so when I opened here six years ago, I didn’t know much about the area, but I’ve since learnt how much small businesses support one another.

“My studio is home to performers of all ages and being a part of the community has allowed my students to dance at a plethora of events and this year is full of even more opportunities such as competitions, musicals, and a chance to perform in Disneyland.

“We always appreciate support from other businesses, whether it’s a donation to raffles at our events, or support with funding our various trips.

“When Bright & Beautiful approached, I had to jump at the chance because fresh opportunities need a fresh space to rehearse and hopefully this is the start to us working with more businesses.”

For more information or to offer any help to ToriArts, visit toriartstudios.com