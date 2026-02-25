Popular craft, wellbeing and yarn shows return to Shropshire in 2026 — and places are going fast

The independently run events company is inviting passionate makers, talented artists, skilled wellbeing practitioners, indie yarn dyers and creative small businesses to be part of its growing programme for the year ahead.

With a strong focus on quality and community, Bijoux Events Limited prides itself on delivering well-organised, professionally run events in venues that visitors genuinely enjoy spending time in. Each event is carefully curated to create a welcoming atmosphere where stallholders feel supported and customers can discover something truly special.

Beyond simply hiring a table for the day, traders become part of a supportive network built on encouragement, collaboration and thoughtful promotion. The aim is not just to create markets, but to build meaningful connections between small businesses and the communities they serve.

Interest in 2026 dates has already been high, with some events now fully booked and others close to capacity. Organisers are encouraging those who would like to grow their visibility, strengthen relationships with customers and be part of a positive creative community to secure their space soon.

Full details of upcoming events can be found via Bijoux Events Limited’s social media channels or its website: bijoux-events.co.uk





