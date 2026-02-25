£100,000 investment secures the future of Berwyn Tunnel

Delivered on time and on budget, the complex engineering project has seen hundreds of hours of skilled professional and volunteer time committed to renewing track in one of the most historic and technically challenging locations on the railway.

Berwyn Tunnel, a 689-yard curving structure built between 1864 and 1865 as part of the former Ruabon to Barmouth route, lay unused for decades before being brought back into service in the 1990s. Its age, length and confined environment mean that renewal works must be carefully planned, tightly controlled, and delivered to the highest safety standards.

The programme focused on replacing worn rails, sleepers and associated components to ensure the infrastructure remains safe, reliable and fit for continued operation. Sections of existing track were removed and extracted from the tunnel using specialist rail vehicles.

Dave Shaw and the team behind the Berwyn Tunnel job.

The track bed was excavated to the required level before concrete sleepers and modern flat bottom rail were installed. Mechanical plant was used wherever possible to reduce manual handling and improve safety. Fresh ballast was laid and the whole section tamped to align the track and ensure the ballast is packed underneath the sleepers. All work was undertaken under a controlled engineering possession, overseen by the Permanent Way Supervisor and supported by employed staff, permanent way volunteers, the Civil’s Team and specialist contractors. The completed track has been fully inspected and signed off before being returned to service.

Llangollen and Corwen’s Engineering Manager Tim Pulford said the investment demonstrates the railway’s clear priorities. “This project represents close to £100,000 invested directly into the safety and resilience of our railway. It is not glamorous work, and passengers will not necessarily see it, but it is absolutely fundamental to our future.

“I’m extremely proud of the way the team approached this demanding project. Working inside a tunnel environment requires discipline, teamwork and constant attention to risk control. The professionalism shown throughout has been outstanding, and we are particularly grateful to the many volunteers, including our Civil’s Team, whose support has been invaluable.”

The team in 1989, some of who helped complete the 2026 job.

Permanent Way Supervisor and Person in Charge of the Works Dave Shaw added: “Replacing track in a tunnel like Berwyn is complex work, but it is critical to the safe operation of the railway. Every stage was carefully planned and delivered in line with our risk assessments and method statements. To complete it on time and on budget is a real credit to everyone involved.”

The renewal significantly reduces the risk of unplanned disruption and ensures trains can continue to run safely through one of the line’s most important structures. With the works complete, full line services are now able to operate once again.

The popular Berwyn Shuttle's new season begins on Saturday (February 28), including the first Steam hauled full line Llangollen to Corwen return services following completion of the works. Other highlights include the Branch Line Gala from April 10-12.

The Berwyn Tunnel relaying project underlines the railway’s continued commitment to investing in core infrastructure. While passengers may not immediately see the improvements hidden within the tunnel, they can travel knowing that substantial resources continue to be directed towards maintaining and strengthening the foundations of a safe and sustainable heritage railway.