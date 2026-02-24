‘We Will Rock You’ coming to Newtown this week

Featuring over 20 of Queen’s biggest hits, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘We Are The Champions’ and of course ‘We Will Rock You’, the show tells the story of young rebels fighting to bring back the power of live music.

The Directors of LS &D (Dawn Jones, Les Skilton, Sarah Astley-Davies)

LS&D Productions has been set up by local trio Les Skilton, Sarah Astley-Davies and Dawn Jones, who have branched out on their own, having successfully directed a number of musicals, including ‘Sister Act’, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, ‘Footloose’ and ‘Oliver!’, over the last few years.

The cast of 'We Will Rock You" being performed in the Hafren Theatre, Newtown, this weekend

They said: "We’re so excited to be bringing the iconic musical ‘We Will Rock You’ to Newtown! It’s a fantastic fun-filled show, jam-packed with Queen hits, and we’ve had a great time working on it.

"Tickets are selling really well, however there are still some left for both performances, so please come along. With a fantastic cast and a live band, this promises to be a great night out!"

Cast in Rehearsals

The show will be performed at The Hafren, Newtown at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday (February 27 and 28). Tickets are £18, and are available from The Hafren’s website: thehafren.co.uk.

For more information, search for ‘LS&D Productions’ on Facebook.

