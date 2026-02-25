Dragon Workshop kicks off 'A Crafty March' at Llangollen Pavilion
The Llangollen Pavilion will come alive with colour, creativity and community spirit this spring as it hosts A Crafty March, an exciting programme of hands-on workshops in aid of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. The first event, a Dragon Workshop is this Sunday for St David’s Day.
Crafting and the Eisteddfod have so much in common. Both celebrate heritage, imagination, skill and the bringing together of people through shared creativity. From vibrant national costumes to the artistry seen on stage each summer, creativity is at the heart of the festival. ‘A Crafty March’, gives the community the chance to experience that same spirit first-hand, while helping to support the future of this internationally renowned event.
Dragon Workshop with Jax – St David’s Day, March 1
Celebrate St David’s Day by making your very own dragon in a lively needlecraft workshop.
10am to 4pm with a break for lunch
Basic sewing skills required
Materials included
£27.50 – bring your own sewing kit
Only 25 places available
Tea and coffee available
Scrapbookers Workshop – Tutorial with Sian, March 22
A full day creative project from 10am to 4pm
£15
Bring your own equipment
Tea and coffee available
Bring your own lunch
Origami with Tony O’Hare – March 29
Morning session 10am to 12pm
An engaging talk and demonstration exploring the fascinating origins of origami
£7 – open to all
Afternoon workshop 1.30pm to 3.30pm
Twenty-first century paper folding. Will it be Wallace and Gromit? Will it be sheep? Come along and find out.
£22
Steve Price, organiser of A Crafty March, said: “A Crafty March is about energy, creativity and bringing people together in the home of the Eisteddfod. Whether you are stitching a dragon, building a scrapbook or folding something extraordinary from a single sheet of paper, you are part of something bigger. These workshops are fun, welcoming, and inspiring, and every ticket sold helps support the festival. It is a wonderful way for people to get involved, learn something new and help secure the future of this iconic celebration of music and dance.”
Places are limited and expected to fill quickly. Early booking is strongly recommended.
For further details and booking information, email karen.price@llangollen.net