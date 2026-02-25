Dragon Workshop kicks off 'A Crafty March' at Llangollen Pavilion

Crafting and the Eisteddfod have so much in common. Both celebrate heritage, imagination, skill and the bringing together of people through shared creativity. From vibrant national costumes to the artistry seen on stage each summer, creativity is at the heart of the festival. ‘A Crafty March’, gives the community the chance to experience that same spirit first-hand, while helping to support the future of this internationally renowned event.

Dragon Workshop with Jax – St David’s Day, March 1

Celebrate St David’s Day by making your very own dragon in a lively needlecraft workshop.

10am to 4pm with a break for lunch

Basic sewing skills required

Materials included

£27.50 – bring your own sewing kit

Only 25 places available

Tea and coffee available

There are many craft activities at the Pavilion in Llangollen in March.

Scrapbookers Workshop – Tutorial with Sian, March 22

A full day creative project from 10am to 4pm

£15

Bring your own equipment

Tea and coffee available

Bring your own lunch

Origami with Tony O’Hare – March 29

Morning session 10am to 12pm

An engaging talk and demonstration exploring the fascinating origins of origami

£7 – open to all

Afternoon workshop 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Twenty-first century paper folding. Will it be Wallace and Gromit? Will it be sheep? Come along and find out.

£22

Steve Price, organiser of A Crafty March, said: “A Crafty March is about energy, creativity and bringing people together in the home of the Eisteddfod. Whether you are stitching a dragon, building a scrapbook or folding something extraordinary from a single sheet of paper, you are part of something bigger. These workshops are fun, welcoming, and inspiring, and every ticket sold helps support the festival. It is a wonderful way for people to get involved, learn something new and help secure the future of this iconic celebration of music and dance.”

Places are limited and expected to fill quickly. Early booking is strongly recommended.

For further details and booking information, email karen.price@llangollen.net