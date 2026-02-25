Shrewsbury Town losses fall by £1m after ‘most challenging’ circumstances

The accounts cover the 2024/25 season, during which Salop were relegated to League Two.

As highlighted by the Shropshire Star last week, Shrewsbury have reported a loss of £600,000 for the 2024/25 financial year, a significant improvement on the £1.6m deficit recorded the previous season.

In his report, Wycherley said he took “no pleasure” in outlining the “difficult actions” the club had been forced to take since 2023 to improve financial stability, adding that Town continue to seek “investment for the future”.

The club said the £1m year-on-year reduction was driven largely by a £400,000 rise in turnover, cost savings of around £600,000, a fall in other operating income of about £300,000 and a £300,000 reduction in the tax provision.

The chairman’s report read: “Season 2024/25 followed on from the most challenging and difficult set of circumstances in the club’s history.

“It gives me no pleasure to report that the difficult actions which were taken from 2023 onwards have brought the financial sustainability of the football club much closer this year.

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley

“These improved financial results were against a backdrop of a 24th position finish in League One, finally succumbing to relegation after a 10th successive season in League One.

“League Two will present new challenges throughout the season. The club continues to seek investment for the future, alongside the reformed financial results.”

The club remains free of external debt, but cash reserves were at £70,000 in June 2025, down from £96,000 a year earlier.

During the season, the chairman and vice-chairman provided further support by loaning roughly £900,000.

The total owed to directors fell to £1.3m at the end of June 2025, compared with £2.5m the year before.

The Croud Meadow, home of Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Salop Photo

The chairman’s report added that both the playing budget and on field investment have been “maintained”.

It read: “In this financial year, it is worth noting that as a club we have managed to more than halve our financial losses from the prior year due to an increase in revenue and continued cost reduction.

“Thus, recording a total loss of 580k compared to £1.55m in the prior year and £3.12m in the year before that.

“We are as ever delighted to report the continued success and growth of the STFC Academy…the STFC Foundation continues to do great work for the local community.

“It is with regret that…there is no movement with the previously proposed EPL & EFL distribution "deal". This is particularly disappointing given the amount of media coverage this has gained in the last few years.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank our loyal supporters, sponsors and partners, box holders, sovereign members and season ticket partners, for their wholehearted support on this journey we are on together.”

The full document outlining Shrewsbury Town’s accounts for the 2024/25 financial year can be found here.