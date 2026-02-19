Shrewsbury Town CEO Liam Dooley addresses financial losses, takeover, ticket prices and security checks

Salop’s latest accounts, due to be published next week, are expected to show losses “tracking well below” £1 million and closer to £500,000, Dooley confirmed.

In February last year, Town revealed a £1.6 million loss for the 2023/24 campaign, a season in which Salop narrowly avoided relegation from League One.

The previous set of accounts, published in March 2024 for the 2022/23 season, showed an operating loss of £3.1 million.

In his latest open letter to supporters, Dooley said: “Financially, the club continues its recovery.

“Accounts to be published next week show another significant step forward, with losses reduced from £3.2 million to £1.55 million last year, and now tracking well below £1 million - closer to £500,000.

“This progress reflects disciplined financial management and long-term planning.”

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Liam Dooley (Picture: AMA)

The club’s shareholder meeting is due to take place on March 10, while supporters are being encouraged to attend the latest supporters’ parliament on February 26 to discuss off-pitch matters.

It comes as Dooley confirmed there is “no news” regarding a takeover, after Town saw two prospective deals collapse within six months last year.

Last month, following Gavin Cowan’s appointment as head coach, Dooley revealed there had been further takeover interest but that the club is not close to entering an exclusivity period.

On the pitch, Cowan has overseen a strong upturn in results, including three consecutive wins at the Meadow, moving Salop seven points clear of the relegation zone in League Two.

“While this season has presented its challenges, the last few weeks have brought more than mere green shoots - we are seeing real momentum build,” Dooley added.

“The impact of our new management team, the renewed togetherness across the club, and the hard work of every department all point clearly to the direction we are heading.

“Although there is no takeover news at present, the progress on and off the pitch reflects a club determined to move forward together. Unity remains our greatest strength, and we thank every supporter for playing their part in that journey.”

The Croud Meadow, home of Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Salop Photo

The club is set to launch early-bird season ticket prices for next season in the coming weeks.

Dooley confirmed Town will freeze prices at current levels, while offering under-13s the equivalent of £1 per game when accompanied by an adult.

He said: “This prize freeze comes despite the club absorbing significant cost increases, taxes and national insurance contributions.

“Commercially, the progress the club has made has been outstanding. Despite last season’s relegation, the commercial department has secured 53 new sponsors this campaign, effectively adding a new partner every week. That is a phenomenal achievement.”

Dooley also addressed supporter frustrations over enhanced security checks at home matches.

“Supporter safety and searching continues to improve week by week following enhanced stadium procedures,” Dooley said.

“While I understand some supporters find this frustrating, every decision is made with safety as the priority.

“The process has streamlined considerably as the season has progressed and, while occasional queues may still occur, we are actively working to reduce these.

“Ultimately, if a brief wait helps keep people safe, it is something we will continue with - particularly ahead of this becoming a legal requirement in 2027 with the introduction of Martyn's Law.”