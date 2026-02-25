Debbie O'Kelly will be lining up for the landmark race on April 26.

The 43-year-old, from Lawley, Telford, is taking on the marathon to raise money for Children With Cancer UK.

In an effort to make sure her efforts don't go unnoticed, Debbie has decided to take on the challenge in her wedding dress - complete with alterations to help her go the distance.

Debbie O'Kelly, from Lawley, who is going to run the London Marathon in her wedding dress to raise money for charity after her daughter Dulcie (holding the train) was given the all clear from cancer last year. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Debbie has been inspired by her own daughter Dulcie, who was given the all clear from neuroblastoma in February last year.

On Monday (February 24) Dulcie returned to hospital with her mum where she was also told her one-year scans were clear, with no evidence of disease, marking another key milestone in her recovery.

Dulcie, now nine years old, was diagnosed in November 2021 and endured years of gruelling treatment to beat the disease.

Debbie said it had been another relief to get the latest scan results.

She said: "It is always an anxiety because you always think 'what if', it is always hanging in the back of your mind.

"But as soon as we walked in, before we sat down, the doctor said 'look, I will ease your worries - the scans are clear'.

"You can let out that breath you have been holding for the past two weeks."

Debbie said that Dulcie's experience, and that of the other poorly children they had met along the way, had inspired her passion to raise money for Children With Cancer UK.

Debbie, who was a keen runner prior to Dulcie's diagnosis, said she had told the charity she would take on the run after her daughter had rung the symbolic end-of-treatment bell.

She said that after agreeing to enter this year's race her mind immediately turned to how to stand out - and raise as much money as possible for the charity.

She said: "Obviously when the process started I was thinking 'how can I stand out, how can I bring more awareness?' when you have so many people taking part, and suddenly I had a flash to my wedding dress that has been in the attic for 12 years. Why not do it in that? It is an expensive dress and you only use it once!"

Debbie has had the dress altered so it is - hopefully - easier to run in, and has bought matching red trainers to complete the outfit.

She is planning to cross the line wearing her leather jacket, which has her wedding flowers painted on the back.

The outfit is set for its first outing at this weekend's Telford parkrun where she will find out just how easy it is to run in.

Debbie said: "We will find out on Saturday, I am taking it for a test run at Telford parkrun to check I don't need any other alterations."

Debbie explained that she wanted to do all she can to help the charity and support other children and families affected by cancer.

She said: "I would not wish the last few years on anyone. It has been one of the hardest journeys you will ever have to take.

"Dulcie is doing so well now but on the journey we have met so many amazing children going through what Dulcie has, and unfortunately some of them are not with us now, some are doing well and thriving but it makes you think why is more not being done for these kids."

Debbie described the charity's wonderful efforts to conduct research, trials, providing support for families, and raising awareness of child cancer.

Anyone who wants to support Debbie's fundraising can do so by visiting the online JustGiving page.