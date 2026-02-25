'Perfect for anyone looking to try something new while staying active': Over 50s try their hand at indoor curling amid Olympic craze

Last week Canada denied Team GB their first men's curling gold in 102 years.

And with the Winter Olympics capturing public attention, Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin has been inviting local people aged 50 and over to try their hand at the popular winter sport– without venturing to icy climates.

Over 50s curling group at Horsehay Village Hall, Telford. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The charity’s indoor curling group meets every other Monday from 10.30am to 12pm at Horsehay Village Hall.

Claire Fishlock, senior service development officer at the charity, said since the Winter Olympics began, they have had a number of enquiries for people wanting to get into curling.