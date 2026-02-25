Recruitment drive at VA Technology's Telford base to create 30 new jobs

VA Technology is looking to hire for roles such as fabricators, mechanical and electrical fitters, field service personnel and for testing positions.

It will also have a new apprenticeship intake starting in September, which it runs in partnership with Telford-based In-Comm Training, across disciplines such as fitting, turning, milling, welding and electrical work.

The company, which is based at Halesfield 9 near Brockton where it has 185 staff, was founded in 1988 and designs, makes and installs shellroom systems.

The senior team at VA Technology (from left): finance director Dan Allen, operations director Rebecca Cooper, managing director Sean Byrne, customer support director Gareth Bonner, project director Andy Hughes, sales director James Clarkson and engineering director Lee Chamberlain

It works with clients in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, medical implants and art foundries. VA Technology said the recruitment drive was as a result of its strong growth forecasts for this year and next and its long-term commitment to developing advanced investment casting shellroom equipment.

Sales director James Clarkson said he was expecting to see "significant growth" in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and military sectors.

"Foundries are looking to update and expand their shellroom systems to add additional capacity and are looking for new, automated solutions like our Shellmaker systems," he said.

"We are forecasting significant growth over the next few years and need to set the foundations for this by further strengthening our team and infrastructure."

Staff at VA Technology

Operations director Rebecca Cooper added: "Our success has always come from our people.

"We're a multi-disciplinary business with talented teams in the UK, US and China and we're proud to be creating new opportunities here in the Telford and Wrekin area.

"This is a pivotal moment for us and we're committed to being a strong, supportive employer as we continue to grow."