Minimum wage increase delay criticised by Shropshire HR chief

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of HR consultancy Human Results in Telford, says the Government delay comes at a time when youth unemployment is already rising and risks compounding the problem rather than solving it.

He said: "When employers are already favouring older workers with demonstrable experience, young people face an increasingly difficult battle to get a foot in the door.

"What this age group needs isn't a wage debate, it's access to real opportunities to develop the work experience and life skills that will make them competitive in the labour market.

"Delaying this uplift may offer short-term relief to some businesses but, without a corresponding commitment to investing in young talent, we're simply deferring a much bigger problem."

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results

Reports have suggested that ministers are considering slowing down plans to pay adults of all ages the same minimum wage.

The hourly rate for 18- to 20-year-olds is due to rise by 85p to £10.85 in April, with under 18s and apprentices getting 45p more to £8 an hour.

The minimum wage for those aged 21 and over has been rising at a slower rate and is due to go up by 50p to £12.71 an hour in April.

That leaves a gap of £1.86 an hour between younger and older workers, which the Government has committed to closing before the next election in 2029.

Human Results works with businesses across Shropshire, offering employment law and HR advice.