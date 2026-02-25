Events company behind Shropshire Oktoberfest and Shrewsbury Food Festival joins chamber patronage programme

Shropshire Festivals organises the county's annual business festival alongside Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and Shropshire Petal Fields.

The patron programme is designed to give businesses the opportunity to raise awareness of their organisations and express their commitment to the success of the local business community.

Shropshire Festivals director Beth Heath said: "We are thrilled to become a patron of Shropshire Chamber, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the local business community.

Shropshire Festivals co-owners Beth and Sid Heath

"Our partnership for the year ahead will include giving the chamber enhanced visibility at our key events where they can interact with business owners in new ways, create opportunities for connection and grow their membership.

"I'm excited to start a new chapter as a bigger part of our local chamber."

Jenny Pearson, Shropshire Chamber's head of commercial success, added: "Shropshire Festivals bring an energetic, creative and highly influential presence to our business community.

"As the team behind some of the county's most successful large-scale events, they contribute enormous value by championing Shropshire's visitor economy and raising the region's profile with high-impact festivals and community experiences.

"Their creativity, experience and extensive networks will bring fantastic energy to our patron community as we continue working together to showcase Shropshire's strengths and unlock new opportunities for collaboration."