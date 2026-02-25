First refurbished CrossCountry Voyager train seen on Midlands tracks

The operator is upgrading its long-distance routes. The train’s return to service follows completion of its refurbishment at Alstom’s Litchurch Lane works in Derby.

The refurbished train’s maiden voyage on Tuesday afternoon (February 24) saw it run from Birmingham New Street to Newcastle and returning, clocking up a total of 479 miles.

Alongside the improvements the company's 170 Turbostar fleet is among new-look trains now serving routes between Birmingham, Leicester and Stansted Airport, and Cardiff, Birmingham and Nottingham.

The CrossCountry Voyager

Over the next two years, all 70 trains in CrossCountry’s long‑distance fleet will be fitted with new seats with increased leg room, improved under‑seat storage, upgraded tables, new carpets, refreshed artwork, lighting, refurbished toilets, and upgraded CCTV.

The CrossCountry Voyager

CrossCountry managing director Shiona Rolfe said: “The Voyager fleet has been a backbone of Britain’s long-distance rail network for more than two decades. Giving them this new lease of life will ensure they are a mainstay on our network for more years to come – but more importantly, that they deliver a complete transformation in journey experience for our passengers.”

The Voyager fleet was introduced in 2000.

The CrossCountry Voyager

Steve Harvey, services director (UK and Ireland) at Alstom, said: “Seeing the first refurbished Voyager return to passenger service is a proud moment for everyone involved. This programme is about extending the life of a well proven fleet while delivering a step change in comfort, accessibility and onboard experience for passengers.

“Working closely with Cross Country and Beacon, our teams at Litchurch Lane and Central Rivers are applying their expertise to ensure these trains are refreshed to a high standard and ready to serve the Great British network for years to come.”

The newly refurbished Voyager train will also serve Manchester, Bristol and the South West, Reading and Bournemouth, and Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland.