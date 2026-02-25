Magic of Lego set to fill Telford International Centre with major event: How to get tickets and everything you need to know
A show celebrating the best of Lego is set to take place in Telford this weekend (Sunday, March 1) - here's everything you need to know
Telford International Centre will be hosting a show from National Brick Events on Sunday, March 1.
The event includes stalls selling rare and long-retired Lego sets, the latest releases, dedicated mini-figure stalls, and more.
The show also includes activities for children, with a play area where youngsters can sit and play with hundreds of Lego bricks.
Visitors can enjoy unique builds from talented MOC (my own creation) designers.
The creations showcase the passion and dedication of the Lego community.
A spokesman for the organisers said: "This is our second show at the Telford International Centre and it's set to be even bigger!
"The last event was huge, and tickets for this one are almost gone – just a few afternoon slots left, which won’t last long.
"It’s an amazing venue, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for another fantastic show.”
Tickets are available online.