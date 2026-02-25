Telford International Centre will be hosting a show from National Brick Events on Sunday, March 1.

The event includes stalls selling rare and long-retired Lego sets, the latest releases, dedicated mini-figure stalls, and more.

The show also includes activities for children, with a play area where youngsters can sit and play with hundreds of Lego bricks.

National Brick Events is returning to Telford this Sunday.

Visitors can enjoy unique builds from talented MOC (my own creation) designers.

The National Brick Event takes place at Telford International Centre.

The creations showcase the passion and dedication of the Lego community.

The National Brick Event takes place at Telford International Centre.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "This is our second show at the Telford International Centre and it's set to be even bigger!

The National Brick Event takes place at Telford International Centre.

"The last event was huge, and tickets for this one are almost gone – just a few afternoon slots left, which won’t last long.

The National Brick Event takes place at Telford International Centre.

"It’s an amazing venue, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for another fantastic show.”

The National Brick Event takes place at Telford International Centre.

Tickets are available online.