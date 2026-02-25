Shrewsbury Pride Hill assault appeal after woman punched in face

West Mercia Police said the woman had been attacked on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury on Sunday, February 22.

A spokesman for the force said: "The incident happened at around 12.30pm, and involved a woman in her 40s, who was sitting on a bench with a man.

"The man then assaulted the woman by punching her in her the face.

"A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault and taken into custody. He has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue."

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the assault."

People can contact PC Ben Summerfield-Davies on ben.summerfield-davies@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 22/16220/26.

Alternatively, information can be reported 100 per cent anonymously through Independent UK charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.