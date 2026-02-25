Connor Wright, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison on Monday (February 23) at Telford Magistrates Court.

West Mercia Police said the 23-year-old was arrested on Saturday after officers located him at an address he was banned from under the terms of a Domestic Violence Protective Order (DVPO).

The court was told how on Wednesday, February 11, Wright was given a suspended 36-week sentence for a number of shop thefts in Shrewsbury.

Breaching the order triggered his 36-week sentence, and Wright was also handed a further two weeks in custody for the breach itself.

PC Megan Brice said: “Wright was fully aware of the conditions placed on him, yet chose to ignore them and return to an address he was explicitly banned from.

"Domestic Violence Protection Orders are put in place to safeguard victims, and breaching them is treated with the utmost seriousness. His actions have rightly resulted in the activation of his suspended sentence, along with an additional custodial term for the breach.

"We hope this outcome sends a clear message that DVPOs are not optional, they are legal orders designed to protect people at risk, and any breach will lead to swift and robust action.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to enforce these orders and ensure victims are kept safe.”