West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Minsterley near Shrewsbury this morning (February 24) where an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting or encouraging dangerous driving.

The operation is looking into illegal car meets in Mossey Green Way and Donnington in Telford.

The force said the 18-year-old remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

A spokesman for the police said: "During the arrest officers carried out a search of the property where a camera, mobile phones, laptop, SD cards and cash were seized.

"The arrest forms part of ongoing enquiries into illegal car meets in Telford, particularly around the Mossey Green Way and Donnington areas, which leads to anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving."

Sergeant Richard Jones, from Telford’s safer neighbourhood team, said: “Illegal car meets and the dangerous driving linked to them put lives at risk.

“Car cruising is unlawful, and we’ve seen how quickly this kind of behaviour can lead to serious collisions. This arrest is part of our ongoing work to identify those involved and take robust action.

“We continue to work closely with Telford & Wrekin Council, and our roads policing officers regularly attend car cruising meets across the force area as part of Operation Chicane to deter those who plan to race, and to crack down on any behaviour that could cause harm on the roads.

“I’d like to thank our Roads Policing colleagues for their continued support; their expertise is vital in helping us keep our communities safe.”