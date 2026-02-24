This one-day event brings together policing professionals, national experts, partners and practitioners to explore how artificial intelligence, cyber threats and emerging technology are shaping modern policing and community safety.

Technology is changing the nature of crime and the way policing responds.

This conference provides an opportunity to look closely at both the opportunities and challenges this

presents, from AI- enabled crime and cyber-threats to innovation in public contact, training and investigation.

The programme will explore a range of key themes, including how artificial intelligence is being used to facilitate criminal activity and the risks this can pose to vulnerable people, the role of digital systems and CCTV in managing demand and public contact, and the use of immersive technology and virtual reality in police training.

Sessions will also examine the evolving cybercrime landscape, the importance of legitimacy and public trust in AI-enabled policing and the future trends facing policing and organisations.

I am grateful to our speakers for sharing their time and expertise, including national policing leads, cyber specialists and research professionals, offering insight into both operational practice and the challenges ahead.

The conference reflects the importance of collaboration, transparency and learning as policing continues to evolve in a digital age. I am very much looking forward to the discussions this programme will generate.

We welcome online attendance allowing participants to join sessions remotely and take part in live discussion.

View the full agenda and book via Eventbrite: Policing in a Digital Age Conference | Plismona Mewn Oes Ddigidol Tickets, Wed, Mar 4, 2026 at 9:30 AM | Eventbrite

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn