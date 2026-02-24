'Pothole problem won’t be solved overnight' - your letters, plus a snapshot of Church Stretton’s wartime training centre

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Top of the Pots was revealing

Further to your ‘Top of the Pots’ photographs in last Saturday's Star.

I am surprised by the lack of response from the motoring public. The photographs gave a realistic and serious appraisal of our county and Britain’s roads. From a practical approach, it will take many years to bring our roads to an acceptable standard, irrespective of extra funding from the Government, for we do not have the resources to achieve this in the short term.

Furthermore, we should not lose sight of the roads that are currently in a good state of repair, for they also will require preventative maintenance in order to retain this, thus avoiding a continuing pot hole plague in the future. I recall a few years ago the county employed a pothole consultant at a £1,000 per day, apparently no one listened.

Stephen Bridgwater, Shrewsbury

Spare a thought for us cyclists

Whilst highlighting the problems of motorists damaging their cars when driving over potholes please spare a thought for the many cyclists who can be thrown of their bike and sustain serious injury sometimes ending up needing hospital treatment as a result.