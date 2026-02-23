Review: Oomph, song and dance delight audience at annual panto

Mother Goose, played with a good-hearted twinkle by James Marshall, was in debt and about to be evicted by the greedy Squire. Her kindness in providing a home for Priscilla the goose was rewarded by the laying of golden eggs and Mother Goose built herself a mansion and adopted grandiose airs. Seeking youth and beauty, her vanity cast her under the spell of the Demon King and she lost both her goose and the affection of her children.

The golden eggs kept getting bigger

Around this storyline, subplots and comic set pieces abounded. Mother Goose built a school and taught the local children how to bake a blackbird pie, while the Squire was duped by some delightfully fraudulent maths. Peanuts were thrown off a bridge to set up a two-word gag which worked a treat. Jill Goose became engaged to Jack Horner and bailiff Sam finally saw more than just the annoying side of his assistant Ella.

All of this kept moving apace thanks to a felicitous score arranged by Musical Director Matt Baker. With some fine singing all round, standout performances included a richly romantic duet ‘Die With a Smile’ sung by Emma-Kate Rowe-Bland and Cathy Baker, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’’ from the chorus of villagers, and ‘I’m Your Man’ delivered with comic swagger by Jessica Emmas, Kat Turner, and Robin James as they lavished their attention on the now ‘young and beautiful’ Mother Goose.

Ella (Mim Emmas), Squire (Jessica Emmas) and Sam (Robin James)

Kat Turner, playing Billy Goose, and Louise Pounds as Priscilla gave a particularly moving turn which perfectly reflected the theme of friendship running through the show. Kat’s voice was movingly convincing as she sang ‘You can count on me’ while Louise’s subtly choreographed accompanying dance was a joy to watch.

Spectacular sets and costumes are a hallmark of the Amdrams. Jess Keir’s Demon King was dressed to kill and the tableau of her gloating in song surrounded by writhing, silken-caped members of the junior chorus was visually stunning.

Mother Goose happily reverted to looking like ‘A biogenetic, bandy-legged, blastodermic back end of a bus.’ The lesson was driven home in a fitting finale as the whole ensemble belted out ‘Bend over, let me see you shake your tail feather.’

By John Hargreaves

Priscilla the goose (Louise Pounds) and Billy (Kat Turner)