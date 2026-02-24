Alex Bull, of no fixed abode, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) along with a 16-week jail sentence at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday (February 23) after he pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft.

The 40-year-old was given the CBO and prison term for a number of theft he committed between December last year and February this year across Shropshire, mainly targeting Co-op stores.

Bull's CBO will run until February 2029, which means he cannot enter any Co-op store within the county.

Other shops the CBO bans him from are Wheatland Services on Bridgnorth Road, Much Wenlock; Spar Stores and Broseley Village Stores, both in High Street, Broseley; and Euro Garages in Hadley, Telford.

Alex Bull. Picture: West Mercia Police

The order also states Bull must not refuse to leave a retail premises when asked to by someone who has authority to do so.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford's town policing centre team, said: “Bull repeatedly targeted stores across Shropshire, causing significant disruption to staff and businesses who work hard to serve their communities.

"This CBO sends a strong message that persistent offending will not be tolerated. The conditions imposed mean Bull is now banned from every Co‑op in the county, as well as a number of other retail premises, and any breach could mean he faces a further custodial sentence.

"Shoplifting isn’t a minor matter, it raises costs for customers and creates real pressure on businesses. We will continue to take firm action against those who repeatedly offend and work closely with retailers to keep our communities safe.”

Anyone who sees Bull breach his CBO conditions is asked to contact police via 101 or report it online at westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.