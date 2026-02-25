'We can't understand why': Shropshire rescue centre's 'overlooked cat' still looking for a home after being left to fend for herself

Tina the black and white cat came into the care of RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre after she was left alone by her previous owner. Now safe in RSPCA care at the Dorrington centre south of Shrewsbury, she has been looking for a home since the beginning of this month - but has had no interest so far.

Kennel and cattery supervisor Alice Batchelor-Reynolds said: “Tina is such a sweet girl and we can’t understand why she has not had any interest at all from potential adopters.

Tina the cat

“She really enjoys human company but prefers not to be touched - but we believe she will grow to enjoy this with time and she needs to build a bond of trust with her new adopters first.

“She is a quiet, yet curious soul who enjoys having space and time to herself to do as she pleases.”

The three-year-old is looking for a home with an experienced cat owner who will be aware of the needs of a nervous cat and will help Tina meet her full potential.

“Tina will need a room to herself to start with, with lots of places to hide and explore,” said Alice.

Tina the cat

“Children in the home should ideally be in their teens - so a little bit older so they understand her need for space.

“Tina could live with an existing, confident male cat as they can show her the ropes, but she would not like to live with a dog.

“Once settled Tina will enjoy access to the outdoors so she can explore the world around her. Given time and space we know she will become a lovely companion.

“As we move into spring we really hope this season will be a new start for the lovely Tina and we will find her forever home soon.”

To express an interest in Tina, contact the centre or visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet and fill out an online application form.

RSPCA advice and resources

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare.

It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.