Fire crews tackle South Shropshire telehandler blaze

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident, at Acton Scott, near Church Stretton, at around 1.49pm today - Wednesday, February 25.

Two crews were sent to the scene, one from Church Stretton and another from Craven Arms.

An update from the fire service said the incident had been "one telehandler fully involved in fire".

Firefighters put out the blaze using a hosereel jet while wearing breathing apparatus.