Official reopening planned for Much Wenlock farm shop destroyed by fire nine months ago

Peter and Alison Themans have run the farm shop and butchers at Wenlock Edge Farm at East Wall between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton for the last two decades.

But last May, their beloved business was reduced to ash and rubble in just three hours after a huge fire tore through the site.

At the time, Peter told the Shropshire Star there was "nothing left" and the pair would "have to start from scratch".

Wenlock Edge Farm Shop was reduced to rubble by a fire last year

After nine months of hard work, the "state-of-the-art" rebuilt site is almost ready to go, with the team preparing to reopen fully by Easter.

In the last couple of weeks, sausages, black pudding and faggots produced at the site have begun to make their way back to shelves at local stores and markets.

Peter said: "We make everything on site and we're two or three weeks away from bacon and ham, so by Easter we'll have a lot more products available.

The new farm shop and butchers site was put together by BFG construction. Photo: Wenlock Edge Farm

"It's one thing to have a nice new building, but we'll need products to put on our shelves.

"It's fantastic to see the build finished - but this seems like the scariest part. All the planning and talking over the last few months and now we actually have to deliver something.

"But what we've built is wonderful - it's state-of-the-art and we're well set up for the future."