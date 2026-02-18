Two Shropshire independent book shops shortlisted for 'book shop of the year' award

A total of 76 bookshops from nine different regions and countries are in the running for The British Book Awards 2026 Independent Bookshop of the Year.

Shropshire is well represented in the Midlands section of the awards, with two of the county's celebrated book stores making the shortlist.

They are Burway Books in Church Stretton and the Poetry Pharmacy in Bishop's Castle.

Rosalind Ephraim from Burway Books in Church Stretton.

Burway Books, on Beaumont Road, has been run by Rosalind Ephraim, providing book for the residents of the picturesque South Shropshire town for more than 50 years.

The Poetry Pharmacy was set up by 'Emergency Poet' Deborah Alma.

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller deputy editor, said he was delighted to see a record number of bookshops shortlisted for the award.

He said: “The most gratifying thing about the 2026 Independent Bookshop of the Year is not just the record number of submissions, but the Grade-A quality of each and every one of them.

"We all know the current travails of the High Street in general, but indies across the UK and Ireland are meeting the difficulties with grit, innovation and community spirit.

"What impresses is how these shops are nimbly and proactively moving into areas that tap into local needs, such as launching festivals, fundraisers, wellness groups and supporting local schools. All this on top of the core mission of spreading the joy of books, which indies arguably do better and with more passion than any other sector.”

Ruth Gardner, Gardners’ UK Sales Manager, said: “Independent bookshops are the heart of our industry and of their local communities. The regional finalists represent the very best of bookselling - passion, creativity and resilience in action. We’re proud to support an award that recognises the extraordinary work these businesses do every day to connect readers with books.”

Meryl Halls, Managing Director, Booksellers Association of the United Kingdom & Ireland, said: “Booksellers are often the unsung heroes of the book industry – and we know how much they punch above their weight, engage in their communities, and foster cultural diversity in the places they help to create, and enhance. We all want a bookshop on our high street, and the bookshops on the shortlists exemplify all that great bookselling represents, for us as readers, as authors, as citizens. In this National Year of Reading, and at the start of a year bringing yet more potentially crippling cost challenges to our sector, this celebration of the best of bookselling is needed more than ever, and very welcome.”

The regional and country winners of the Independent Bookshop of the Year Award will be announced on Tuesday, March 10, while the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday, May 11.

The overall winner also receives a cheque for £5,000 from sponsor Gardners at the awards ceremony.