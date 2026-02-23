Mayor’s quiz night raises funds and friendly competition

From the moment doors opened, it was clear the evening would be a memorable one. Friendly rivalry, plenty of laughter, and a fantastic atmosphere carried the event from start to finish, helping raise over £450 for Working Together Ludlow, a local charity supporting adults with learning disabilities.

The top three teams on the night were:

1st place: Quiz Up in a Brewery

2nd place: Strangers in the Knight

3rd place: Wyre & Co.

Teams enjoying the Mayor's quiz at Ludlow Brewery

Mayor Diane Lyle, who coordinated the event, was thrilled with the turnout and the generosity shown by all those who attended and supported: “It was a lovely evening, albeit hard work on the night, but it was lovely to have such amazing support from Ludlow and from neighbouring councils. Donations of raffle prizes from many local independent businesses were fantastic, and the hamper for the winning team, donated by Connexus, was a prize worth fighting for!”

The Mayor’s fundraising efforts continue next month, with her next event taking place on Friday, March 20, once again at Ludlow Brewery. This time, guests can look forward to an evening of gentle swing music from the 1920s and 30s, performed by the ever‑popular Almshouse Allstars. Tickets for this event are available from Ludlow Brewery (cash only) or from Ludlow Town Council - phone 01584 871970 for more information.