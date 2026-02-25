Double the trains, double the fun at the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival

Anyone attending this year’s Garden Railway Festival, which takes place at Llangollen Pavilion on Saturday, June 6, will be able to enjoy £3 off travel on the Llangollen and Corwen Railway on June 6 and 7. Visitors are also being encouraged to look out for joint activities and events taking place across the weekend as the partnership develops.

Tickets for the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival are now on sale online and in person at Llangollen Tourist Information Centre, where visitors can book directly and get help planning their visit.

The Llangollen Pavilion is a brilliant location for the event.

One of the UK’s biggest model garden railway events, the festival has been held annually since 2021 and is once again expected to attract thousands of garden railway enthusiasts to North-east Wales. It is also a great day out for families and children as well as hobbyists and enthusiasts.

With Garden Railway Layouts and traders from across the UK - it is the perfect day for any enthusiast.

Over 40 of the UK’s leading retailers are expected to attend the iconic pavilion. The day-long event will feature a selection of outstanding large-scale layouts in railway modelling, catering for all tastes and showcasing garden railways from different periods and countries.

The event is organised by Llangollen-based garden model railway enthusiast Keith Potts. Previous festivals have proved hugely popular in the town, which is world-famous for its International Musical Eisteddfod and its heritage railway.

Keith said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Llangollen and Corwen Railway this year. It means visitors can make a full weekend of it, enjoying both the Garden Railway Festival and a trip on one of the country’s most scenic heritage railways.

“Our garden railway festival continues to grow in popularity and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Llangollen this June. Not only will you get to see some amazing model railways in action, but there will also be plenty of opportunities to meet fellow enthusiasts and learn about different railway models and layouts.”

David Hennigan, Trust Manager at the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said: “It makes perfect sense for the Llangollen and Corwen Railway and the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival to work positively together. We share the same enthusiasm for railways and for bringing visitors to the town.

“Over the next few months we will be making further announcements about some major projects, and we look forward to working closely together to create an even bigger and better experience for visitors. We are running steam and diesel trains all weekend that date and look forward to welcoming garden railway enthusiasts to our railway and sending our customers to the Pavilion.”

The event will be held at Llangollen Pavilion, LL20 8SW, on Saturday, June 6, from 10am until 4.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and accompanied children can attend for free, visit: boxoffice.international-eisteddfod.co.uk/ChooseSeats/83621