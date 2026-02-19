‘I’ve led a wonderful life’: South Shropshire care home resident celebrates turning 106

Celebrations have this week been in full swing at the Church Stretton care home as resident Molly Rogers marked her 106th birthday.

On Tuesday (February 17) Molly was joined by staff, relatives, friends and fellow residents for the milestone occasion, which included the arrival of a second royal telegram — this time from the King — following the message she received from the late Queen on her 100th birthday.

The home hosted a champagne reception, complete with a special birthday cake baked by staff member Caroline Davis before Molly headed out to a surprise party organised by her daughter.

Field House resident Molly Rogers has celebrated her 106th birthday with a champagne reception and a second royal telegram

Despite her impressive age, Molly has long preferred to keep birthdays low‑key and has often declined to reveal her age. Known for her active lifestyle, she says she feels fortunate to have lived “a wonderful life”, even reflecting positively on her wartime experiences, which she believes made her more appreciative of what followed.

In her 70s, Molly moved to Canada to be closer to her daughter and even built her own home there. She recounts the story of standing on a ladder in the rain, holding a tarpaulin on the roof, when a builder told her she shouldn’t be up there at her age — to which she thought "I can do what I am able to do.”

She later returned to England with her family after her husband’s death and chose to move to Field House in 2020.

Reflecting on her longevity, Molly said: “I have made it to this age because I have led a wonderful life and been cared for so well by my family and now the wonderful staff at Field House. I just don’t know how they do it — I just couldn’t care for people. They are amazing.”

Paula Wiggan, the home's general manager, added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Molly is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more for the many more years that she is with us."