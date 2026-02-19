Banking hub turned down for Church Stretton despite closure of last branch - MP left 'devastated' by latest high street blow

Yorkshire Building Society closed its Church Stretton branch on January 26, meaning the nearest bank is now Natwest in Ludlow - 12 miles away.

Despite this, LINK, the organisation that independently determines the location of banking hubs - shared, physical banking spaces on high streets - has ruled the town out as a recipient.

LINK said it completed an assessment of cash access in Church Stretton on February 11.

A spokesperson said: "We did not find any gap in the cash access services available in the local area that causes a significant impact for the community. We are not recommending any new services in the area."

The news has come as a blow to local MP Stuart Anderson who made the request to LINK for the banking hub.

The South Shropshire MP campaigned for a hub when it was announced that Yorkshire Building Society in Sandford Avenue would close in January and submitted a Cash Access Request to LINK in December.

He said he was “devastated” by the refusal.

”As more banks close on our high streets, I want to ensure that our local communities can continue to access banking services and financial products on their own high streets and town centres,” he said.

“As Church Stretton lost its only bank when Yorkshire Building Society on Sandford Avenue closed in January, I believe that the town should be included in the rollout of banking hubs. This would enable residents to continue to deposit and withdraw cash, pay bills, and check their balances.

“Having submitted my request on December 8, 2025, I am devastated that this option has been ruled out as NatWest in Ludlow continues to serve both business and personal customers. However, this is 12.3 miles or 33 minutes away from the closed branch. So, I will keep campaigning for local banking hubs in South Shropshire."