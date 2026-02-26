More homes on the way as part of Ludlow development

Pickstock Homes has already built several properties in Knights Way, in the Rocks Green area of the town.

Now the developer has been given the green light for ‘phase three’ of the development, consisting of 26 homes.

A hybrid planning application, submitted in 2017, was approved in January 2019. This provided full planning permission for the first 72 properties and outline permission for the remaining 200, along with access from the A4117.

‘Reserved matters’ consent for phase two, which included 67 houses, was then approved in September 2022, with the remaining 61 properties, part of phase three, given the green light last December.

A further 26 homes were being sought as part of the third phase, hence the separate application.

It was resubmitted following feedback from Shropshire Council officers.

A further 26 homes can be built in Knights Way, in the Rocks Green area of Ludlow. Picture: LDRS

The planning statement said 20 per cent of the housing will be affordable, comprising five two-bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses. The other homes will be provided through the adjacent reserved matters application for phase three, said Katherine Else, of Claremont Planning Consultancy.

In its decision notice, Shropshire Council said planning permission could be granted subject to conditions it has listed.

A spokesperson said: “The proposed development occupies part of the site area that was originally approved under the hybrid consent, and forms a ‘drop in’ application.

“This will increase the overall density of dwellings within the same red line area for phase three approved under the hybrid consent, albeit not unacceptably.”

The spokesperson added that the proposal would meet the requirements outlined in the National Planning Policy Framework, and would result “in a sustainable and well-designed development that would demonstrate an efficient use of land and an acceptable level of affordable housing, given there was an overprovision made in earlier phases of development across the whole of the site area”.

“There would be no undue impact on highways or community safety as a consequence of the development, and its layout and scale is well designed, providing an appropriate level of pedestrian permeability and edge to edge connectivity, public open space and additional play provision through a trim trail with ‘play on the way’ equipment,” said the spokesperson.