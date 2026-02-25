It was revealed earlier this week that the building's owners had submitted a request to Shropshire Council, which outlines future plans for the long-vacant former department store.

The request details proposals for the building's future, which would see retail retained on the ground floor, with 38 self-contained apartments proposed for the rest of the four-storey building.

The shop closed in 2019 after House of Fraser was bought out by Mike Ashley. The shop was previously Rackhams.

Shrewsbury mayor Councillor Alex Wagner (left) and Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, outside the former House of Fraser building on High Street

Now Shrewsbury's mayor, Councillor Alex Wagner, and Seb Slater, the executive director of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) have welcomed the developments - both highlighting how residential accommodation is key to the future of the town.

Councillor Wagner, who is also deputy leader of Shropshire Council and local member for the Quarry area, added: “It’s encouraging to see plans progressing to bring this prominent town centre building back into active use, converting the upper floors to residential accommodation while retaining retail potential at ground level.

“This reflects a positive shift in how we view our town centre - not just as a place of daytime retail and commerce, but as a lived-in neighbourhood. Increasing residential presence brings activity, natural surveillance and a stronger sense of vitality, helping ensure the centre remains active and supported 'It is beyond traditional trading hours.”

Mr Slater added: “It’s great to see things starting to move in the right direction for this large town centre unit, which has been vacant for seven years. This is a key part of the High Street, and we very much hope to see a tenant move into the ground floor unit soon, so that this prominent area can be brought back into full and active use.

“Bringing forward additional residential accommodation in the town centre is also positive for our business community. The more people who live within close walking distance of our retail, hospitality and service businesses, the more day-to-day local support those businesses can benefit from. A stronger residential base helps underpin a more resilient town centre economy.”