Shropshire male voice choirs in harmony for Hope House concert

The choirs from Shifnal, Much Wenlock, Hadley and Newport will come together for a special concert, Harmony4Hope, taking place at the Wrekin Memorial Hall at Wrekin College in Wellington at 7pm on Saturday, March 28.

Alan Smith from Shifnal Male Voice Choir said: “This is going to be a wonderful night of song as the four choirs perform both individually and together under the direction of their musical directors: Robyn Davies MBE, Jordan McFarlane and Richard Fox. We are also delighted to feature special guest soloist Stephanie Patterson, accompanied by Peter Smith.

“We would love people to join us for what promises to be a memorable evening of entertainment, while raising vital funds for such an important local cause."

The Hadley Male Voice Choir

The joint concert marks a rare collaboration between the choirs, who collectively represent more than a century of musical tradition across the county.

Together, they hope to raise significant funds to support local children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

Alan added: “We are honoured to make Hope House our charity focus and hope the community will come out in force to support both the music and the cause.”

Dawn Ball, fundraiser for Hope House, said: “We’re delighted that the choirs are coming together for such a special fundraising concert and thank them for their generous support.

“Events like this help us continue providing expert care to local children with life-threatening conditions and support for their families, completely free of charge.”

Tickets are £10 and available from The Railway Tavern in Newport, Nan’s Café, Presence Card & Gift Shop and The Anvil in Shifnal.