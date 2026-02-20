Newport student soars to success at national cheerleading competition

Bobbie Parkhill, a Year 7 pupil at Burton Borough School, helped her team secure second place at the British Cheerleading Association Classic Cheerleading Competition.

Competing as part of the Crown Jewel Cats squad from Cheer Athletics Telford, Bobbie and her team-mates finished runners-up in the highly competitive under-12s category.

The achievement was made even more special as it marked Bobbie's first competition.

Burton Borough School principal Caroline Bedford praised her dedication and commitment over the past year.

She said: "Over the past year, Bobbie has trained rigorously with Cheer Athletics, demonstrating unwavering commitment, resilience and a passion for the sport that has clearly paid off.

"Her success reflects not only her athletic ability but also her determination to push herself, learn new skills and embrace new challenges.

"Bobbie's achievement is a fantastic example of confidence, dedication and teamwork in action. We are very proud of her and celebrate this brilliant milestone in her cheerleading journey."