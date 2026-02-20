16 Shropshire businesses get new food hygiene ratings - including orthopaedic hospital and a Telford day care
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 local establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
A fresh set of food hygiene ratings has landed, revealing how cafés, restaurants and other food businesses across the region performed in their latest inspections.
The Food Standards Agency scores premises from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating major improvement is needed and 5 representing top‑tier hygiene.
Any business serving food, from restaurants to takeaways, is expected to display its rating clearly for customers to see.
Some of the latest ratings for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Budgens on Salop Street in Bridgnorth, rated 5 on February 12.
Lucky Panda on High Street in Hadley, rated 5 on February 12.
Spice Heaven, Whitchurch, rated 5 on February 11.
Midcounties Co-Operative at Coopers Mill, Apley, rated 5 on February 11.
Wong Wong Takeaway in Weston Rhyn, rated 5 on February 11.
Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, rated 5 on February 10.
Subway at Cosford Garage, Newport, rated 5 on February 10.
M&S Simply Food/Wild Bean Cafe at Cosford Garage, Newport, rated 5 on February 10.
Club 0 to 5, Halesfield 20, Telford, rated 5 on February 10.
Ottley House Nursing Home, Shrewsbury, rated 5 on February 10.
The Breakfast Hub in Willow Business Centre, Halesfield, rated 5 on February 10.
Chec Mates Day Care in Madeley, rated 5 on February 10.
Phure Liquors at Lizard Farm in Tong, Shifnal, rated 5 on February 10.
Lizard Lane Coffee in Tong, Shifnal, rated 5 on February 10.
RAFAKIDZ Cosford, at RAF Cosford, rated 5 on February 10.
No92 Coffee Severn Valley, Alveley, rated 5 on February 9.