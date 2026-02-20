16 Shropshire businesses get new food hygiene ratings - including orthopaedic hospital and a Telford day care

A fresh set of food hygiene ratings has landed, revealing how cafés, restaurants and other food businesses across the region performed in their latest inspections.

The Food Standards Agency scores premises from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating major improvement is needed and 5 representing top‑tier hygiene.

Any business serving food, from restaurants to takeaways, is expected to display its rating clearly for customers to see.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 local establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows

Some of the latest ratings for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are listed below: