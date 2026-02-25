Date clocks spring forward and if your clocks will update automatically - why they change on a weekend

In March, the clocks will jump forward an hour. Unfortunately, this means we will lose an hour of sleep.

A subject that has garnered mixed opinions over the years, we’ve outlined the arguments for and against changing the clocks.

Why do the clocks change?

Daylight saving time, which was introduced in the UK in 1916, is used to make the most of increased summer daylight hours in the northern hemisphere.

The clocks go forward in spring, giving an extra hour of daylight in the evening. In autumn, the clocks go back, providing an extra hour of daylight in the morning.

Date clocks go forward in March and if your clocks will update automatically.

What are the arguments for changing the clocks?

Some of the arguments for changing the clocks are: reducing energy consumption for environmental reasons, having longer evenings to support leisure and tourism, encouraging people to exercise more outdoors and reducing road accidents.

What are the arguments against changing the clocks?

Some of the arguments against changing the clocks are: safety concerns about darker mornings and some farmers have expressed concern about the effect of changing routines for livestock.

There are no plans to stop changing the clocks in the UK.

Why do the clocks change on a week

The clocks always change on a Saturday night/Sunday morning as it was decided this would be less disruptive to schools and businesses.

Do other countries change the clocks?

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, about 70 countries have a form of daylight saving time. Much of Europe and North America and parts of South America and Australasia change their clocks. Many countries in Africa and Asia located around the equator do not change the clocks.

Will my clock update automatically when the clocks change?

The majority of devices with an internet connection like smartphones and computers should update automatically. However, some watches and clocks will not change on their own.

When do the clocks go forward?

The clocks will jump forward an hour at 1:00 on March 29 2026.