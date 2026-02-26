Telford primary school closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Lantern Academy in Ketley Bank, Telford, posted about the closure on its website.

The primary and nursery is run by the Learning Community Trust and is based off Yates Way.

No further details have been confirmed.

The Lantern Academy in Telford. Picture: Google

The message on the school's website states: "Our academy is closed on Thursday 26 February 2026 due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Further information will be communicated to parents through our usual communication channels."