Continuous Process Solutions moves to new home in Ironbridge Gorge

Continuous Process Solutions has moved to Calcutts House, in Jackfield in the Ironbridge Gorge, from its previous home in Dudley.

The company was founded in 2016 and specialises in steel conveyor belts, tracking systems, machinery, belt products and technical services for continuous process industries such as food, chemical and film casting.

Calcutts House is Grade II-Listed and was owned by 18th century ironmasters who produced cannons which were shipped all over the world.

Continuous Process Solutions said the move placed it at the heart of a region widely recognised as the birthplace of modern industry and reflected its ongoing dedication to innovation, technical leadership and support to clients across the UK's process industries.