Staffordshire runners to take on Ironbridge Half Marathon to support Ukraine aid mission

Nataliia Bukai and John Cooke, who both live in Gnosall, will compete in the 13.1-mile race on March 22 in support of Gary Fear’s 14th aid trip to the war-torn country.

The pair have become familiar faces in the local running community. Nataliia moved to Gnosall in 2022, shortly after the full-scale invasion of her home country, Ukraine.

While she has built a new life in Staffordshire, much of her family remains in Ukraine.

Nataliia Bukai and John Cooke, who both live in Gnosall, will compete in the 13.1-mile race on March 22 in support of Gary Fear’s 14th aid trip to the war-torn country

After arriving in the UK, Nataliia took up running as a way to keep fit and meet people locally. What started as a personal goal soon grew into something more, and she now leads twice-weekly morning runs, completed the Gnosall 10k in 2025 and joined the Gnosall Globetrotters running club.

John, who began running in summer 2025 alongside Nataliia and other local runners, is now preparing with her for their biggest test yet — the Ironbridge Half Marathon, known for its demanding hills through Ironbridge Gorge.

For Nataliia however, the race is about much more than personal achievement.

The duo are aiming to raise £1,000 to support the upcoming aid trip.

“I visited family in Ukraine just before Christmas and everything has changed so much over the last four years,” she said. “We only had electricity for a few hours each day and we were lucky. A lot of other people were left with no electricity or heating for days or weeks whilst it’s freezing outside.

“People are still so strong and defiant but also tired and desperate. What Gary is doing, delivering food and generators, really helps relieve people from the cold, dark and hunger of daily life. That’s why John and I are so keen to help.”

Gary Fear (left) and Dave Perry with Igor Bodnarchuk

The duo are aiming to raise £1,000 to support the upcoming aid trip.

“We are aiming to raise £1,000 and every pound raised will make a real difference,” said John. “We are really grateful to everyone who can help.”

Residents who would like to support the fundraising effort can scan the QR code on the couple’s posters to visit their JustGiving page. Cash donation boxes are also available at Haughton Post Office and the village chip shop.