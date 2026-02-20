The move comes after it was announced last October that the National Trust would be taking on a host of museums, which have to date been managed by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust (IGMT).

The collection celebrates the unique place held by the Ironbridge Gorge in world history - as the birthplace of the industrial revolution that shaped the modern world.

The takeover agreement was funded in part by a £9m grant from the Government.

At the time the move was described as a vital step to preserve the future of the sites.

It means that card-carrying National Trust members will soon be able to visit the museums for free - potentially opening up the venues to a significant new audience.

The sites managed by IGMT will close on Sunday, February 22, for a temporary period, before a phased re-opening under the new custodians.

The closure, at the end of half-term, will allow a week for work including retail and catering stock takes to take place ahead of the transfer.

Ahead of takeover the National Trust said: "Our project team is working hard to prepare to take on the care of the sites currently under the management of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust (IGMT). As with any transfer of this nature and complexity, the transition to the National Trust will take time.

"Once the transfer to the National Trust completes on March 2, 2026, there will be a period of closure as we carry out the necessary assessments and works to enable us to open.

"This includes the complex operation of installing new IT infrastructure which is needed to operate our tills, membership and ticketing systems.

"We will also be welcoming staff and volunteers from IGMT into the National Trust and working alongside them to benefit from their extensive knowledge of the special places entering our care."

The move has not been without difficulties, with around 50 jobs set to be lost from IGMT in the handover.

The National Trust said there would be a "phased reopening of each site" in the coming months.

It said: "Whilst we are unable confirm our exact plans, until we are onsite and work is underway; we anticipate the reopening timeline to be as follows: Museum of the Gorge and Toll House from late April 2026; Blists Hill, Museum of Iron and The Old Furnace from mid-May 2026; Enginuity from summer 2026 (school visits from April 2026); Coalport China Museum, Jackfield Tile Museum, Darby Houses, Tar Tunnel and Broseley Pipeworks will follow with phased opening.

"We look forward to being able to welcome visitors and will update details of our opening timeline as soon as we know more."