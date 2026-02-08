Globe-trotting Telford adventurer couple prepare for six-year journey around the world in Trevor the Toyota

Chris and Marianne Fisher have already circumnavigated the globe in a campervan, visiting 29 countries, but are now setting off to do it all over again in a very different vehicle.

The couple quit their jobs and attracted thousands of followers by vlogging their four-and-a-half-year journey around the world in their Fiat Ducato campervan, named Trudy.

A little over a year after returning home to Ironbridge, Chris and Marianne are preparing for a second global adventure - this time in a converted Toyota Hilux 4x4 called Trevor.

The converted Toyota Hilux Marianne and Chris Fisher from Telford will drive around the world in

Their journey will begin in New Zealand, a country they were unable to visit on their first trip, before taking them through Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and South America.

"I'm looking at the map going 'it's definitely more mad than the last one'," Chris laughed. "It's going to be an epic expedition rather than driving a van around the world."

The couple will document the entire trip on their TreadTheGlobe social media and YouTube channels, where they have amassed more than half a million followers.

Marianne and Chris Fisher from Telford

They will fly to Malaysia to link up with Trevor, which will then be shipped to New Zealand ahead of the start of their adventure.

Over the course of the six years, they expect to visit at least 50 countries.

"We first drove around the world, so we thought we needed to do something slightly different,” added Marianne.

“Because Trudy, being a two-wheel-drive campervan, there were places that we got to where we couldn’t go.

Beware of crocodiles! In picture: Chris Fisher from Telford

“There are so many villages and communities that are off the beaten track, and there's so much more of the world that we haven't seen. We'll finish in Ironbridge in about six or seven years' time.

“This is going to be more off-road stuff and more country lanes rather than highways.”

Marianne and Chris Fisher from Telford

In September 2024, more than 100 friends, family members and followers gathered by the Iron Bridge to celebrate the couple’s return from their first once-in-a-lifetime journey.

They arrived back at the exact spot where they had set off in January 2020 in Trudy - a vehicle they now admit feels like a luxury compared to the 4x4 they are about to take around the world.

Marianne said: “The thing that is going to be the biggest challenge is we've gone from Trudy, who is just comfort on wheels, to something completely different.

Chris and Marianne on their travels

“We have a pop-up roof, Chris will have the comfort of standing up, but we actually have to raise the roof.

“We've got very tight storage, and we only have 30 kilograms each on the aeroplane to take what we need.”

Marianne and Chris Fisher from Telford outside the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The couple are flying to Malaysia this month to collect their custom-built vehicle before shipping it to New Zealand to begin their latest global adventure.

You can watch their videos here.