Telford's world explorer couple end globe-treading trip where it began in 2020 - by the Iron Bridge

YouTubers Chris and Marianne Fisher of Tread The Globe have officially marked the end of their mammoth journey - arriving back with their beloved campervan Trudy.

On Sunday, with a convoy of supporters, they returned to the exact spot they set off from by the Iron Bridge in January 2020, with their trusty 2005 Fiat Ducato van.

Family and friends gathered alongside many of the Telford couple's 180,000 subscribers on YouTube to welcome them home and mark the end of their trip. The pair set off in 2020, became Turkish residents for 18 months during the Covid-19 pandemic, and then visited Asia, the USA, Alaska, Canada, South America and South Africa.

Trudy leading the convoy up the Wharfage

Trudy the campervan

In exactly the same fashion as when they set off, Marianne's father David Gaffyne cut a ribbon to end their trip. Telford and Wrekin mayor Ian Preece was among the well-wishers gathered in Ironbridge.

Chris and Marianne with Marianne's dad David

Chris, 54, and Marianne, 56, have documented their trip throughout on YouTube, and recently discovered that their van had been broken into whilst travelling back from South Africa on a ship.