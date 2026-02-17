CCTV cameras going up after 'stones and metal objects' thrown into Ironbridge museum site

Telford & Wrekin Council is calling on residents to help address a recent increase in anti‑social behaviour around the Museum of Iron and the Old Furnace in Coalbrookdale, after reports of dangerous incidents on the viaduct above the site.

According to the council, stones and metal objects have been thrown from the viaduct, causing damage and posing a serious risk to both people and the historic structures below.

Telford & Wrekin Council is calling on residents to help address a recent increase in anti‑social behaviour around the Museum of Iron and the Old Furnace in Coalbrookdale, after reports of dangerous incidents on the viaduct above the site

The behaviour has been described as “dangerous” and “criminal”, with the potential to cause hundreds of thousands of pounds’ worth of damage to one of the Ironbridge Gorge’s most significant heritage assets.

The council is urging anyone who lives nearby or regularly walks in the area to report any suspicious activity to the police, including unauthorised access to the viaduct and anti-social behaviour or vandalism.

Residents are asked to contact police on 101 for non‑emergency reports such as trespassing, and 999 if a crime is in progress or someone is at immediate risk.

To support enforcement efforts, CCTV cameras are being installed around the site to help identify patterns of behaviour and deter further damage.