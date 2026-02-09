Recently reinforced Jiggers Bank closed for 'structural inspection works'

Jiggers Bank, one of the main roads into Ironbridge, will be closed during the day on Monday, January 9, and Tuesday, January 10.

The closure, which will be in place between 9.15am and 5pm, will allow Severn Gorge Countryside Trust to undertake structural inspection works on the rock face.

Jiggers Bank in Telford

For several months between 2023 and 2024, the road was closed as a "difficult" engineering project was underway to repair more than 150 metres of retaining wall.

The historical road was originally constructed as a single-lane tramway in the 1700s and then widened in the 1800s.

While the road is closed this week, a signed diversion will be in place pointing drivers towards the A4169 Buildwas Bank and Buildwas Road to Dale End.