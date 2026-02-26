'More craters than the moon': Is this road near Shropshire the most potholed in Britain?

This ravaged road surface in a South Staffordshire village near Codsall is so rough that the council has been forced to close it to traffic.

A notice posted by Bilbrook Parish Council said the road closure ordered by Staffordshire Council was due to end today, but the work is still to be carried out.

But repairs are still to be done and the road has a surface more akin to the cratered moon than a busy commuter through-route.

Barnhurst Lane has ‘road closed’ signs at either end. But that doesn’t stop motorists continuing to use it as part of a link between Bilbrook and Tettenhall.

Cars have to dodge between potholes that are up to a foot deep in places and many parts of the lane are more pothole than road.

Residents living near the road say it has been been in poor condition for the past 15 years, and it was not the first time it had been closed.

A huge amount of potholes along Barnhurst Lane, Bilbrook

County councillor for Codsall Val Chapman said the road had initially been earmarked for surface dressing work, but further investigations revealed that it would need to be totally reconstructed.

"In January 2024, the site was costed for reconstruction work, which was estimated at £992,000."

Councillor Chapman said she had been told the road had been placed on a register of works awaiting funding, along with a number of other roads across the county in a similar condition.