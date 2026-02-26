Tug of war continues over Black Country homes being planned in Telford

Officials at Telford & Wrekin Council were holding firm that the local plan should include a figure of 153 homes every year for demand for housing from other parts of the West Midlands.

The second day of hearings into the local plan was told that a proposed date change would mean increasing the total number of homes needed from 20,200 to 20,680.

But the Black Country numbers provided the real dividing line as the sides met again across the tables at Meeting Point House.

While Tuesday’s discussions had been whether the council had met a duty to cooperate, Wednesday’s clashes centred on how the figures had been decided.

An official representing councils in the Black Country had previously told the inspectors that they believe Telford & Wrekin has set aside enough housing for now.

But Rachel Danemann, of the Home Builders Federation, said the figure should be higher.

“We encourage councils to do more. The more that Telford & Wrekin can do for the area and the region, the better,” she said.

Charles Green of CPRE Shropshire at the Telford & Wrekin local plan hearings second day. Picture: LDRS

Doug Moulton, representing Boningale Developments, said 153 is a ‘minimum figure’.

“Telford & Wrekin has the ability to do more.”

Boningale wants the council to show how it reached that figure but others told the hearing that this was not necessary.

Thea Osmund-Smith, of Boningale Developments, said 153 was a ‘fraction of the unmet needs.

“I have searched in vain for justification for 153.

“There is capacity to do more in the face of the unmet needs from the Black Country.”

Representatives of the countryside charity CPRE Shropshire believe that the council is already more than meeting its housebuilding needs.

Charles Green, of CPRE Shropshire, disagreed with the need for ‘planning to meet the needs of other people as well’ as Telford.

“A lot of the homes will be lived in by people of the West Midlands rather than Telford anyway.”

CPRE consultant Gerald Kells told government inspectors Mike Worden and Catherine Carpenter that he agreed with the way the local needs figure of 884 homes per year had been worked out but this could cover everything.

“There is no reason for an additional supply. The council has over supplied housing before,” said Mr Kells.

Day 2 of the local plan hearings. Picture: LDRS

He added that “the more you build, the more you will be required to build.”

He said that people “will be predominately coming from the Black Country anyway.”

There was to-ing and fro-ing between the sides over the individual unmet needs of councils including Wolverhampton and Dudley, and Birmingham.

But barrister Freddie Humphreys, speaking for the council said the points made “did not change or undermine” the plan which is “sound.”

The council had considered ‘higher growth scenarios’ but studies found that would have ‘negative impacts’.

He added that the overall figure is ‘appropriate’ after the contribution had already been increased from 80, to 126 and now to 153.

Following three weeks’ of hearings the inspectors will be considering making three possible rulings.

The plan can be judged ‘sound’, without being change. It can also be dismissed as ‘unsound’, or there is a third option, that the plan can be ‘made sound’ by making modifications.

Discussions on the second day centred on the third option, that amendments are needed to make the local plan sound. As one attendee put it “they need to show their workings.” The council has already accepted a number of modifications.

Council officials have told the hearings that they are on track to approve the local plan by the end of 2026, even if periods of public consultation are needed to include modifications.