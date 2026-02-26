Midlands menopause founded by TV medic gets outstanding rating after BBC probe

A private clinic founded by a TV menopause doctor has received the highest possible rating from the hospital regulator following an inspection that was prompted by concerns about the service.

Dr Louise Newson defended accusations that her clinics prescribed too-high doses of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) after an investigation by the BBC’s Panorama programme aired almost 18 months ago.

Newson Clinic in Stratford-upon-Avon has now been rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which found it was “committed to supporting women with care that met their needs”.

The service, run by Newson Health Ltd, was established by Dr Newson and Dr Rebecca Lewis in 2018.

It specialises in the treatment of menopause, perimenopause and other hormonal health conditions experienced by women, with in-person appointments at clinics in Stratford and London, along with virtual consultations for patients across the UK and beyond.

The CQC inspection was scheduled after BBC Panorama aired a documentary on patient concerns about high-dose HRT in September 2024.

A statement issued to the Press Association at the time said: “Newson Health is confident in the quality of care it provides.”

The assessment of Newson Clinic in Stratford-upon-Avon was carried out by the hospitals regulator in October last year.

The CQC found that the service was “performing exceptionally well”.

It was rated good at a previous inspection in 2019, with the rating now upgraded to outstanding.

Dr Louise Newson

Greg Rielly, the CQC’s deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said the service was “committed to supporting women with care that met their needs and helped them achieve their goals”.

“Strong leadership backed this up, supporting staff well and demonstrating an excellent understanding of the service,” he added.

“Most people told us their care and treatment had improved their quality of life. Staff listened to them and treated them with kindness and respect, while providing enough information to help them make informed decisions about their care and treatment.

“We found staff considered women’s individual needs to make care as effective as possible.”

'Incredibly proud'

Dr Newson, who is a member of the Government’s Menopause Taskforce and has appeared alongside celebrities including Davina McCall to raise awareness of symptoms, said: “We are incredibly proud of this recognition.

“An outstanding rating reflects the standard of care our patients receive and deserve.

“Most importantly, it is not a one-off moment, it is independent confirmation of how we operate every day: clinically grounded, robustly governed, and always putting patients first.”

Dr Lewis added: “This outcome reflects the professionalism, expertise and dedication of the entire team, and the standards they uphold every single day.”

HRT helps with symptoms of the menopause and perimenopause, such as brain fog, hot flushes and mood swings, by replacing the hormones lost during this time.

It can be prescribed as a gel, spray, tablets or patches, with the highest licensed dose of oestrogen being 100 micrograms (mcg) per day.

Based on feedback from 562 patients, the CQC found 88% were positive about their experience at Newson Clinic.

Women told the the regulator they had “began to enjoy life again”.

The CQC also reviewed patient data collected by Newson Clinic, which included 2,216 responses to a post-appointment survey. This showed 71% found their consultation to be “outstanding”, with 67% rating their overall experience as “outstanding”.

But some patients did report negative experiences to the CQC and told the regulator they were concerned about high levels of oestrogen they had been prescribed, side effects such as bleeding, as well as the cost of appointments.

During its investigation, the BBC said it had spoken to more than a dozen patients from Newson Health who experienced complications after treatment, with some developing a thickening of their womb linings, a potential precursor to cancer.

One patient said her menopause symptoms had worsened despite her HRT dose being three times the licensed maximum amount, while four former Newson Health doctors also voiced concerns.

Following the programme airing, The British Menopause Society told PA it had removed Dr Newson from its “online menopause specialist register as a result of concerns that aspects of her practice did not accord with established guidance”.