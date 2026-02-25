Nominations open as the Moondance Cancer Awards return for 2026

Held every two years, the Moondance Cancer Awards celebrate and spotlight individuals, teams and collaborations across NHS Wales and its partners who deliver, lead and innovate cancer services.

The Transformation Programme Manager at Powys Teaching Health Board, Kara Price, was named winner of the Systems and Pathways award in the Excellence category at the 2024 awards for her role in implementing the capsule sponge test, a minimally invasive new diagnostic that can help in the routine surveillance of patients with the pre-cancerous condition Barrett’s Oesophagus.

She was also recognised for her work in introducing transnasal endoscopy (TNE), a procedure which uses scopes to test for oesophageal and gastric cancers via the nose instead of the traditional method through the mouth.

The awards are independently organised by Moondance Cancer Initiative, who find, fund and fuel brilliant people and brave ideas to make Wales a world leader in cancer survival.

Wendy Evans, managing director at Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: “Across Wales, those working in cancer services are delivering extraordinary work under significant pressure. Many of the improvements we see are shaped by collaboration, whether across teams, organisations or sectors. The Moondance Cancer Awards highlight individuals, teams and partnerships turning ambition into action.

“If you’ve changed a pathway, strengthened a service, or improved patient experience, whether that is a local improvement or a national innovation, we want to hear from you.

“By recognising and celebrating impact, we can help great ideas travel further.”

Speaking about receiving the award in 2024, Kara Price said: “I was blown away to have won this award.

“Dr Ruth Corbally nominated me for my work in delivering transnasal endoscopy and the capsule sponge test in Powys, I’m non-clinical but it really shows the importance all the non-clinical staff have. Our work truly is a team effort and I couldn’t have done it my own, but I’m honoured to have been celebrated with the Excellence award.”

The Celebration and Awards Night will take place at Depot, Cardiff, on Thursday, June 11 2026.

Hosted by Welsh broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans, the evening will showcase Welsh talent beyond the award recipients, with street food from local vendors and live music from a Welsh band.

All shortlisted nominees and their nominators will receive complimentary tickets to the event from Moondance Cancer Initiative in recognition of their dedication and commitment to cancer services across Wales.

With 10 awards across three categories, the Moondance Cancer Awards showcase impactful work at every stage of the cancer pathway.

The 2026 awards include:

Achievement: This category recognises individuals, teams and collaborations that have

enabled positive change for people affected by cancer. Awards include:

Better Patient Experience

Working Together

Collaborating with Partners

Patient & Public Participation & Involvement

Innovation & Improvement: This category celebrates individuals and teams who have delivered ambitious and effective innovation or improvement within cancer services, resulting in meaningful improvements for people affected by cancer. Awards include:

Detection & Diagnosis

Cancer Treatment

Cancer Workforce

Excellence: The category spotlights individuals whose leadership, coordination, and day-to-day practice have driven meaningful change in cancer services, resulting in better outcomes and experiences for people affected by cancer in Wales. Awards include:

Cancer Services Leadership & Delivery

Nursing, Clinical & Diagnostic Practice

Medical

Nominations will close on Wednesday, April 15.

For more information on the awards and to submit a nomination, visit: Moondance Cancer Awards | Moondance Cancer Initiative (moondance-cancer.wales)